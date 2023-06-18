Texoma Local
20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago

A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

TV news video showed the strip mall lot filled with debris and police tape in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)

“There were at least 20 individuals shot. One victim is deceased,” said Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the DuPage County sheriff’s office. “The motive behind this incident is unclear. ... We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals.”

The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available, Swanson told reporters.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, said: “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”

Police tape blocks an area at the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in...
Police tape blocks an area at the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

