Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities

U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Border authorities have seized $2.7 million in illegal swim bladders, the organ that helps fish control their buoyancy.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona seized 242 pounds of bladders on April 13.

Authorities say the bladders came from the Totoaba fish, which has been endangered since 1979.

They are also considered an Asian cultural delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Border agents say smugglers tried to hide the bladders inside of a commercial shipment of frozen fish fillets.

Authorities believe this seizure is the second-largest seizure of its kind in the U.S. and the largest Totoaba seizure in Arizona, to date.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Rain Ends, Hot and Muggy for Your Sunday
News 12 takes a look at the aftermath of storm damage at an apartment complex.
Storm-Induced Power Line Break Ignites Apartment Fire, Displacing Eight Families
Local baseball players named all-state by coaches
Local baseball players named all-state by Texas coaches
Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)
Severe storms wreak havoc across Texoma
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Southeast Stephens County...
Stephens County family cleaning up after tornado destroys homes

Latest News

The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing...
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes
Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound...
Sherman celebrates Juneteenth
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival