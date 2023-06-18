Texoma Local
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes

The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing historical aircrafts and offering citizens the chance to buy tickets to ride in them.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing historical aircrafts and offering citizens the chance to buy tickets to ride in them.

Gerald Oliver is a volunteer for the organization and he said that interactive events like the fly-in help them reach more people.

”Instead of being a museum that is static where people come to the airplanes, we do it the opposite, we take the airplanes out to the people,” Oliver said.

“That’s really the mission of the Commemorative Air Force is to preserve the airplanes, to honor the veterans, to educate the public on what they did, and the men and women who flew them,”

One of the planes featured on Saturday was “Ike’s Bird.” Ike’s Bird was one of a set of planes that served as Air Force One to Denison’s own former president Dwight Eisenhower.

The plane is also the smallest plane to ever fly as Air Force One.

For more information on the Commemorative Air Force or to schedule a flight of your own, you can visit commemorativeairforce.org or click here.

