Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday Night

The severe weather looks to be gone just in time for the first official day of summer on Wednesday. Yet the temperatures are getting a head start on summer with hot and humid outdoor conditions. Temperatures will rise to the mid-90s over the next couple of days with the Heat Index or Feels Like temperatures going up to more than 100 degrees.

Because of this, the Oklahoma counties will be under a Heat Advisory and the Texas counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning until Tuesday night. Excessive Heat Warning means that the Heat Index value could rise to 114 degrees while the Heat Advisory is when the Heat Index could climb to 109 degrees. Either way, miserably hot conditions.

There will be a bit of a drop in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be a relief as Wednesday is the longest day of the year with maximum sunlight. Yet the first weekend of summer looks to have temperatures back on the rise.

So after a very long Spring season with severe storms lasting until as recently as last night, summer will be starting in a flash a couple days early on Monday.

Stay cool Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

