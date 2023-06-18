Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people

FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 9 people injured and one person dead, KMOV reports.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings.

The conditions of the injured individuals are unknown.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Rain Ends, Hot and Muggy for Your Sunday
News 12 takes a look at the aftermath of storm damage at an apartment complex.
Storm-Induced Power Line Break Ignites Apartment Fire, Displacing Eight Families
Local baseball players named all-state by coaches
Local baseball players named all-state by Texas coaches
Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)
Severe storms wreak havoc across Texoma
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Southeast Stephens County...
Stephens County family cleaning up after tornado destroys homes

Latest News

The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing...
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes
Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound...
Sherman celebrates Juneteenth
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival