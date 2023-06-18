Texoma Local
Severe Thunderstorm Threat Continues

Strong winds are the greatest threat, tornado potential is very low
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Severe Thunderstorm Watches are posted into the early morning hours; we have two complexes of storms to watch, one is moving along the Red River from west to east, those should exit the viewing area around 1 a.m. A second batch of thunderstorms coming out of northern Oklahoma is moving east, these storm are expected to miss the News 12 area, BUT the outflow generated by this convection may generate new storms that arrive in our area closer to sunrise.

High winds will be the primary concern with both areas, although a few pockets of hail up to golf ball size are possible in isolated intense storm cores. Intense lightning is also expected with most storms.

Thunderstorms are expected to end around daybreak, and we’re into a hot and humid but rain-free pattern as we move through the Juneteenth Holiday and beyond.. Expect seasonably hot and humid weather with daily highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s, all of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

