Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman celebrates Juneteenth

Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound of good music, and the sight of good friends and family.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Although Juneteenth isn’t technically until Monday, the celebration is already getting started in Grayson County.

Saturday afternoon, Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound of good music, and the sight of good friends and family.

Local author Erick Williams has served as a vendor at this event for the past 2 years, and he said that he hopes to see Juneteenth celebrations continue to grow in the community.

“Hopefully there will get to be a holiday to the point where I guess, where businesses are actually taking off and taking the time to, I guess, celebrate and commemorate it, so yeah, I’m glad to be a part of it,” Williams said.

Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021 after years of hard work from activists like Ms. Opal Lee, considered by many to be the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

Talesha McKee is the vice president of Grayson United, and she believes that celebrating Juneteenth is one way to honor Ms. Opal Lee’s hard work.

“She pushed hard for us to have this day, which is rightfully so we should, and we just got to make sure that we celebrate it so that it won’t be in vain,” McKee said.

ROBERT LEWIS RENTS OUT MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR PARK EVERY YEAR TO CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH, AND HE IS CONFIDENT THAT TRADITION ISN’T STOPPING ANY TIME SOON.

Robert Lewis rents out Martin Luther King Junior Park every year to celebrate the holiday, and he is confident that tradition isn’t stopping any time soon.

“We’re here, and every year we’re going to be here and we invite anybody to come down. We don’t hold a barrier to say, well, this one’s not wanted, that one’s not wanted. We don’t make any distinction. If a person wants to come and revel in what we’re doing that’s fine, I’m good with it,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)
Severe storms wreak havoc across Texoma
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
Michael Garrett, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking fentanyl.
Calera man arrested with 50 fentanyl pills during Durant traffic stop
News 12 takes a look at the aftermath of storm damage at an apartment complex.
Storm-Induced Power Line Break Ignites Apartment Fire, Displacing Eight Families
The death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure when an...
Grayson County Jail reports inmate dies of self-inflicted wounds

Latest News

The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing...
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes
Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound...
Sherman celebrates Juneteenth
The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing...
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes
During Thursday night's storm, a branch crashed through the roof of an RV in Savoy.
Branch crashes through RV roof in Savoy