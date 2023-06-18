Sherman celebrates Juneteenth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Although Juneteenth isn’t technically until Monday, the celebration is already getting started in Grayson County.

Saturday afternoon, Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound of good music, and the sight of good friends and family.

Local author Erick Williams has served as a vendor at this event for the past 2 years, and he said that he hopes to see Juneteenth celebrations continue to grow in the community.

“Hopefully there will get to be a holiday to the point where I guess, where businesses are actually taking off and taking the time to, I guess, celebrate and commemorate it, so yeah, I’m glad to be a part of it,” Williams said.

Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021 after years of hard work from activists like Ms. Opal Lee, considered by many to be the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

Talesha McKee is the vice president of Grayson United, and she believes that celebrating Juneteenth is one way to honor Ms. Opal Lee’s hard work.

“She pushed hard for us to have this day, which is rightfully so we should, and we just got to make sure that we celebrate it so that it won’t be in vain,” McKee said.

Robert Lewis rents out Martin Luther King Junior Park every year to celebrate the holiday, and he is confident that tradition isn’t stopping any time soon.

“We’re here, and every year we’re going to be here and we invite anybody to come down. We don’t hold a barrier to say, well, this one’s not wanted, that one’s not wanted. We don’t make any distinction. If a person wants to come and revel in what we’re doing that’s fine, I’m good with it,” Lewis said.

