Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York

FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.(Credit: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEDOM, N.Y. (AP) — A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister, killing two children and injuring four in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

Two of the passengers in the sister’s 2005 Ford Focus, 17-year old Havanah S. Lopez and 6-year old Molly Kibler, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after noon Saturday in the town of Freedom, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, and a 4-year old passenger were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Her brother, Evan R. Klink, 21, who was driving the 2006 Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station for evaluation. A passenger in his car, 19-year old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

It is not yet clear if the passengers in either cars were also related to the drivers. The crash remained under investigation on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Rain Ends, Hot and Muggy for Your Sunday
News 12 takes a look at the aftermath of storm damage at an apartment complex.
Storm-Induced Power Line Break Ignites Apartment Fire, Displacing Eight Families
Local baseball players named all-state by coaches
Local baseball players named all-state by Texas coaches
Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)
Severe storms wreak havoc across Texoma
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Southeast Stephens County...
Stephens County family cleaning up after tornado destroys homes

Latest News

The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing...
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes
Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound...
Sherman celebrates Juneteenth
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site