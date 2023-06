WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The 47th annual Whitewright Truck & Tractor Pull will be held this weekend, June 23-24.

The event costs $20 per person, but children 5 and under get in for free.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the shows starts at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.