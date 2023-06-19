Ardmore celebrates Juneteenth by “Bridging the Gap”

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmoreites are celebrating Juneteenth this weekend with a 4-day festival.

Saturday afternoon, local businesses and members of the community gathered at Whittington Park for a cookout, talent show, basketball tournament and so much more.

Ashley Wright with Carter County Juneteenth said it’s the 5th year they’ve held the celebration

As always, she said she’s hoping people will come out to the celebration and connect with others in the community.

“Today is a celebration of our freedom,” Wright said. “This year we titled it ‘Bridging the Gap’ to educate people on what Juneteenth is for those that don’t know. And for those that do know, they’re able to educate others as well. We’re looking back on where we came from and where we are now and where we wanna be in the future.”

The festival ended at Whittington Park at 7 p.m., and an additional celebration was held at the HFV Wilson Community Center on Sunday.

