Ardmore Criminal Interdiction Unit seizes 95 lbs. of marijuana

Ardmore Police made a major bust Monday.
Ardmore Police made a major bust Monday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police made a major bust Monday.

According to a social media post, the Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU), with the help of K9 Riggs, seized 95 pounds of illegal black market marijuana during a traffic stop on I-35.

Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur said the CIU has been operating for one month and has already seized nearly $1,000,000 in illegal drug money.

Chief Arthur says that cash will be used to fund new equipment, training and vehicles for the department.

95 lbs of illegal black market marijuana was taken off the streets thanks to K9 Riggs and our Criminal Interdiction Unit!

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Monday, June 19, 2023

Kingston woman killed, struck by train in her vehicle