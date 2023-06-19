Ardmore Criminal Interdiction Unit seizes 95 lbs. of marijuana
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police made a major bust Monday.
According to a social media post, the Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU), with the help of K9 Riggs, seized 95 pounds of illegal black market marijuana during a traffic stop on I-35.
Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur said the CIU has been operating for one month and has already seized nearly $1,000,000 in illegal drug money.
Chief Arthur says that cash will be used to fund new equipment, training and vehicles for the department.
