Ardmore Criminal Interdiction Unit seizes 95 lbs. of marijuana

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police made a major bust Monday.

According to a social media post, the Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU), with the help of K9 Riggs, seized 95 pounds of illegal black market marijuana during a traffic stop on I-35.

Ardmore Police Chief Cameron Arthur said the CIU has been operating for one month and has already seized nearly $1,000,000 in illegal drug money.

Chief Arthur says that cash will be used to fund new equipment, training and vehicles for the department.

