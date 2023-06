ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are searching for a shooting suspect.

According to a social media post, Kendrick Knight is the primary suspect in a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police say Knight ran from officers after the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Ardmore Police at (580) 223-1212.

WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: We are looking for Kendrick Knight in reference to a shooting that took place early this... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Monday, June 19, 2023

