Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands without power after strong winds, thunderstorms roll through Southern Oklahoma
Yukon man drowns at Lake Murray
Yukon man drowns at Lake Murray
Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound...
Sherman celebrates Juneteenth
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Pack The Water & Sunscreen Today!
The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing...
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes

Latest News

The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing...
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes
Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound...
Sherman celebrates Juneteenth
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Few cases of cops accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Shielded: Few cases of law enforcement officers accused of domestic violence ever make it to court