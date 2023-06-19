Texoma Local
Feels Like Temperature More Than 110 Degrees!

Much of Texoma is under a Heat Advisory & Excessive Heat Warning.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
While the temperature in Texoma is technically in the mid to low 90s, the Heat Index (Feels Like) Temperature shot up as high as 115 degrees in some parts of Texoma! It’s so muggy outside it feels like breathing in steam. This is why the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Advisory for locations south of the Red River, with Heat Advisories north that last until Tuesday night.

Early Tuesday morning there is a very low chance of some quick little showers, but the vast majority of Texoma will remain dry through the week.

Wednesday Texoma gets a little break from the heat with some additional cloud cover and a wind shift from the East. This will keep temperatures in the lower 90s until the weekend when a strong southerly wind picks up that will bring the temperatures up too. As of now, it looks like Sunday could be a lot of Texoman’s first triple digit heat day.

Stay Cool Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

