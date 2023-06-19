Texoma Local
FEMA assistance application deadline is Friday for Mid-April storms

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma City.
Storm damage is seen Wednesday, April 19 in Washington, Oklahoma, a town outside of Oklahoma City.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - FEMA assistance application deadline is Friday for Mid-April storms

The deadline is approaching to apply for disaster assistance from the severe weather earlier this spring is this Friday.

A press release from FEMA states survivors from the straight-line winds, tornados, and severe weather on April 19th and 20th have received more than 2 million dollars for assistance.

Oklahomans who were affected can apply at disasterassistance.gov.

FEMA encouraged survivors to file an insurance claim first, but the press release states they don’t need to wait for the settlement to apply.

June 23rd is also the deadline for a low-interest disaster loan from the Small Business Association.

