Fixing car hail damage is a priority for car safety, AAA Oklahoma says

AAA gives tips on hail damage
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) -If your car sustained damage during the recent storms, AAA Oklahoma said fixing that windshield should be a top priority for you. They also said that even small cracks in your windshield can pose significant risks to your safety and compromise the structural integrity of your vehicle.

When it comes to avoiding hail damage, parking in a garage or covered parking area is the best solution to shield your car from the destructive forces of hail. However, if such options are not available, AAA recommends parking your vehicle next to a tall building, on the side opposite the direction of the storm.

AAA suggests investing in a car cover or, at the very least, using duct tape to secure a blanket around your vehicle during a storm. These simple measures can provide an extra layer of protection against potential hail damage.

