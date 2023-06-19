Grayson College to host free robotics camp for middle schoolers

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson College is hosting a robotics camp for middle school students starting July 17.

According to a press release, the camp, RoboTex, is a foundational STEM-based robotics camp for residents of Fannin and Grayson county who are entering 6th grade through exiting 8th grade.

There are only 20 open seats for the program. Applications are due Friday, June 23rd.

Tuition for the camp is free. You can sign up here.

The camp will be Monday, July 17th through Friday, July 21st from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Center for Workplace Learning (CWL) building at Grayson College’s main campus.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.