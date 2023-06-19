Kingston woman killed, struck by train in her vehicle

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston woman is dead after her vehicle got struck by a train Saturday afternoon in Bryan County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on S Loan Oak Road and Caddo Highway intersection, about 3 miles north of Durant.

Troopers said 35-year-old Eva Backenstoes was attempting to cross an unguarded set of railroad tracks and did not make it across before getting struck by the train.

Troopers said she was partially ejected.

Backenstoes was pronounced dead on the scene.

