By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texomans celebrate this nationally marked date by fishing.

National Go Fishing day encourages you to relax by the lake and try your hand at hooking a few fish.

Lamont Darden, a long time fisherman, says on this day that “all the fishermen that enjoy fishing is going to try to get out there and fish, catch any fish they can or whatever they like.”

This popular hobby was once a means to stay alive, when fishing for food was crucial. Now people of all ages do it to not only to eat but also to be interactive with others.

“Its just the excitement whenever you catch a fish and its calming and relaxing and its just very fun, you get to hang out with your friends and family while you’re doing it and you get free food when you catch it,” 13 year old Trae Cannon expressed.

Sunday afternoon Lake Texoma was busy. Lamont Darden went out on a boat from 7:30AM and got back to the dock at 12PM. Out on the water he noticed a large amount of boats. He believes that anyone and everyone are capable o fishing and should try it.

“ It’s a variety of fish to catch different types of fish that you can have fun catching. It’s peaceful, it’s zing in nature, you’re surrounded by water, of course, and the fish just gives you adrenaline when you catch them. For me, so I would say, if you don’t have a pastime, try it” (LAMONT DARDEN)

Tacklebox, a local Texoma bait and tackle shop, contains all the resources one would need to go fishing.

“we sell lots of live bait and pretty much anything a fisherman would need out here, we’ve got it in the store.” says Ashlie Megenity who works at Tacklebox.

After a long day on the water, you will have a core memory and fun story to share with others, and Trae was excited to do so by saying, “I caught a giant striper, me and my dad did on a kayak and it was 24 inches the biggest striper I ever caught in my life.”

Trae Cannon is a young fisherman who has dedicated a YouTube Channel to his fishing adventures.

