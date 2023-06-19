Texomans begin clean-up process following severe storms

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - After severe storms brought damaging winds to Texoma, residents and local municipalities have begun cleaning up the aftermath.

To assist in the cleanup process, some local cities have facilitated designated debris drop-off locations. One of these cities is Tom Bean.

Mayor Daniel Harrison hopes that the free dumping space for trees and branches will alleviate some of the burden on residents.

“It’s an awesome deal for the city to be able to give back to the citizens and to provide them with an alternative to landfills, sparing them the fees associated with each visit,” Harrison said.

While the cleanup efforts are underway, insurance agent Donna Hardman emphasizes the need for caution among Texomans.

“Beware of contractors going from door to door giving quotes for roofs, debris removal, and other damage,” Hardman said.

She advises individuals to verify the reputation and credentials of these contractors by checking their references.

“If you use someone local, you’re going to know them or someone you know will know them,” Hardman said.

Hardman said people should not make payments in advance for services, as it often leads to instances of fraud.

Finally, Hardman stresses the importance of having open discussions with insurance agents to fully understand the coverage provided by their policies.

“You may be stuck paying something that you thought was covered by insurance, and it wasn’t,” Hardman said.

By remaining aware and working together, Texoma residents can be clear on how to navigate the post-storm cleanup process.

