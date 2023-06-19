Thousands without power after strong winds, thunderstorms roll through Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Saturday’s severe weather left thousands without power after strong winds toppled trees and power lines across Oklahoma.

In Carter County, nearly 3,000 people were left without power.

Saturday evening, many intersections were dark on the South Side of Ardmore.

McCurtain County had around 3,000 customers left without power, and in Johnston County, lights were out for around 2,000 people.

Crews report seeing broken trees on electric lines, many lines down, and snapped power poles.

In Ardmore, a tree fell down on a mobile home in Meadowbrook Trailer Park, and 69-mile-per-hour winds were clocked.

A roof was damaged in Ravia, and more damage was reported in Atoka.

In Lamar County, one person was injured when hit by a tree while camping.

