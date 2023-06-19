Texoma Local
Yukon man drowns at Lake Murray

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -An Oklahoma man has died after a drowning incident at Lake Murray Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers,39-year-old Sam Callison was on a raft with two kids and a woman when the accident happened.

One of the kids was holding onto a rope tied to the raft and started struggling in the water when the rope tied to the raft came untied.

Callison dove into the water to save the kid, but he then began to struggle and went under.

The woman was able to save the child but Callison never came back up.

His body was found this morning south of Cedar Cove.

