All-American Blood Drives kicks off this week for the Our Blood Institute

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The All-American Blood Drive for the Our Blood Institute kicks off Friday.

The All-American Blood Drive helps improve the blood supply over the Fourth of July weekend for Southern Oklahoma.

Executive Director at the Ardmore Center for the Our Blood Institute Susan Crews said they are seeing record low turn out, and by donating blood, you can help not cause a shortage of blood supply so surgeries at local hospitals don’t get cancelled.

All blood types are needed, but O Negative is the most needed since it is universal.

There are multiple blood drives all across southern Oklahoma, to find where a location, click here.

