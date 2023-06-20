Ardmore PD seeking info after early-morning shooting hospitalizes woman

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say one woman was shot early Monday morning near MLK Drive and N Street.

But Sergeant Jake Glazener said they’re still trying to figure out why.

“We don’t have a motive as of yet. We suspect it may be gang-related but we do not know,” Glazener said. “There’s still a lot of information coming in and leads were trying to run down.”

Glazener said it was a drive-by shooting into a home.

“Officers arrived and found 25 to 30 shell casings in the roadway,” Glazener said. “We found a victim inside the residence.”

All the shots were fired into the house, and one hit a woman in the neck. She was flown to an OKC hospital in stable condition, still alive as of Tuesday evening.

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Kendrick Knight, who police said ran from officers that morning.

“He is just a person of interest who we would like to speak to,” Glazener said. “We believe he may be involved with this, the level of his involvement we do not know.”

Glazener said police want to stop these crimes before they happen, but they need the community’s help to do that.

“People who live in these neighborhoods know what is typical for what happens in their neighborhood and what is not,” Glazener said. “So it’s a lot easier for them to say well this stands out as something atypical so if they see something in their neighborhood that they think is suspicious always call us and we can check it out.”

Glazener said Knight isn’t the only person of interest they have, but it’s the only name they’re releasing right now. APD asks anyone with information about where Knight is to call the department.

