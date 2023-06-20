Texoma Local
Denison man indicted for December drunk driving crash

Samuel Mozo was indicted for a drunk driving crash from December 2022 that seriously injured...
Samuel Mozo was indicted for a drunk driving crash from December 2022 that seriously injured another man.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was indicted for a drunk driving crash from December 2022 that seriously injured another man.

A grand jury in Grayson County ruled that there is sufficient evidence to charge Samuel Mozo, 31, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

The seriously injured driver of the other vehicle was Jeffrey Burton, 61, of Farmersville.

The crash happened three days before Christmas on US-69 near Shafer Road at around 3 a.m.

According to reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Mozo’s van crossed the center lane and hit Burton’s SUV head on.

DPS said that Mozo was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

