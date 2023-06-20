Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

ERCOT ask Texas to reduce electricity use if safe to do so

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Cropped Paulnasca / CC BY 2.0)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT is asking Texans to willingly reduce their electricity use, if it is safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand.

The voluntary conservation notice is in effect for Tuesday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The notice is a part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System to tell the public the condition of the power grid.

Last week, ERCOT sent out a weather watch from June 15 to June 21 due to the extreme heat and high demand.

ERCOT has also asked all government agencies to put programs in place to help reduce energy use at their facilities.

The voluntary conservation notice is a widely used tool to help lower demand during peak demand. Typically, peak demand is in the late afternoon and into the evening time, ERCOT says.

Additional tools are being used by ERCOT to help manage the grid including reserving power, calling on large electric users that have volunteered to lower their energy use and bringing more generators on sooner.

Yesterday, June 19, 2023, ERCOT unofficially broke their June peak demand record with 79,304 MW. The previous record was 76,718 MW which was set last June.

If there are outages ERCOT says they are local and not related to the overall grid reliability.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston woman killed, struck by train in her vehicle
Thousands without power after strong winds, thunderstorms roll through Southern Oklahoma
Ardmore Police are searching for Kendrick Knight, who is the suspect in an early morning...
Ardmore Police searching for shooting suspect
Yukon man drowns at Lake Murray
Yukon man drowns at Lake Murray
The 47th annual Whitewright Truck & Tractor Pull will be held this weekend, June 23-24.
47th Annual Whitewright Truck & Tractor Pull this weekend

Latest News

The Commemorative Air Force hosted an event at Durant Regional Airport this morning showcasing...
Durant fly-in showcases historic planes
Grayson United invigorated Broughton Street in Sherman with the smell of good food, the sound...
Sherman celebrates Juneteenth
SOAS works to train communities in CPR
This Father’s Day, Texoma families were celebrating at The Clubhouse, Ardmore’s family friendly...
Father’s Day fun at The Clubhouse