ERCOT ask Texas to reduce electricity use if safe to do so

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT is asking Texans to willingly reduce their electricity use, if it is safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand.

The voluntary conservation notice is in effect for Tuesday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The notice is a part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System to tell the public the condition of the power grid.

Last week, ERCOT sent out a weather watch from June 15 to June 21 due to the extreme heat and high demand.

ERCOT has also asked all government agencies to put programs in place to help reduce energy use at their facilities.

The voluntary conservation notice is a widely used tool to help lower demand during peak demand. Typically, peak demand is in the late afternoon and into the evening time, ERCOT says.

Additional tools are being used by ERCOT to help manage the grid including reserving power, calling on large electric users that have volunteered to lower their energy use and bringing more generators on sooner.

Yesterday, June 19, 2023, ERCOT unofficially broke their June peak demand record with 79,304 MW. The previous record was 76,718 MW which was set last June.

If there are outages ERCOT says they are local and not related to the overall grid reliability.

