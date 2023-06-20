Texoma Local
Father’s Day fun at The Clubhouse

This Father’s Day, Texoma families were celebrating at The Clubhouse, Ardmore’s family friendly entertainment center.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In Ardmore there’s no need to race around for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, because nothing tops quality time with dad.

“Since its Father’s Day, we are offering any father that comes in and says that they’re a father, free mini golf today,” The Clubhouse employee Zachary Bugbee said. “If anyone’s got a father out there you can bring them for free, get free mini golf.”

Bugbee says they’ve got treehouse party rooms, a café, an arcade, and more.

“Here at The Clubhouse we’ve got everything from mini golf over to zip lines, mini golf usually runs pretty high in the summer and so do the go karts, and now that summers started back we do offer the zip lining area pretty much all throughout the week,” Bugbee said.

Matt Hanshaw and his family visited The Clubhouse Sunday. He says it was a good way to relax with his family.

“Just came out to play a round of mini golf and enjoy the nice weather, hang out and eat some dinner,” Hanshaw said.

