Father’s Day fun at The Clubhouse

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In Ardmore there’s no need to race around for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, because nothing tops quality time with dad.

This Father’s Day, Texoma families were celebrating at The Clubhouse, Ardmore’s family friendly entertainment center.

“Since its Father’s Day, we are offering any father that comes in and says that they’re a father, free mini golf today,” The Clubhouse employee Zachary Bugbee said. “If anyone’s got a father out there you can bring them for free, get free mini golf.”

Bugbee says they’ve got treehouse party rooms, a café, an arcade, and more.

“Here at The Clubhouse we’ve got everything from mini golf over to zip lines, mini golf usually runs pretty high in the summer and so do the go karts, and now that summers started back we do offer the zip lining area pretty much all throughout the week,” Bugbee said.

Matt Hanshaw and his family visited The Clubhouse Sunday. He says it was a good way to relax with his family.

“Just came out to play a round of mini golf and enjoy the nice weather, hang out and eat some dinner,” Hanshaw said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.