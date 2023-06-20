Former Durant student teacher to stand trial in tribal court

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former student teacher at Durant Middle School, who was charged last year for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, will now stand trail in Choctaw Nation Tribal District Court.

Court documents from the Choctaw Nation state that Ryan Capps, 24, is facing charges of first degree rape, child sexual abuse, and soliciting a minor.

The victim is a 14-year-old girl from Durant Middle School.

If Capps is convicted, each count will carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

According to online court records, the state of Oklahoma dropped its case against Capps.

A preliminary hearing conference in tribal court is set for August 16th.

