Fundraising event for Denison musician battling stage four cancer

Local musicians come together to help a well-known guitarist.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - " Kirby Kelley is, first of all, a friend of mine, but he’s also a local musician, I’d say kind of legend,” Denison musician, Greg Guymon shared.

Kirby Kelley has been playing music for most of his life.

Whether he’s performing for a crowd or giving guitar lessons, Kelley makes a lasting impression.

“Just a good guy all the way around. never heard a bad word said about the guy,” Guymon continued.

For the past year, Kelley has been facing serious health issues.

Recently, his family announced that he’s battling stage four cancer.

The news rattled the Denison music scene, inspiring longtime friend Greg Guymon to throw a fundraising benefit to help the Kelley family with medical expenses.

“It’s kind of a quick notice thing. It was something to put a lot of thought into. He didn’t ask for it. We just, as musicians here in the local area, thought it would be a good thing to do for him,” Guymon explained. Tuesday night, the North Rig Grill welcomes the public to enjoy live music, and auctions in honor of Kelley.

“We’ll go as late as we can, and as long as we’re making money for them, we’re going to do it,” Guymon said.

The event starts at six and will feature performances by some of Kelley’s former guitar students.

“Open up your hearts and your wallets and let’s try to try to help tonight,” Guymon concluded.

For information on other ways to donate to the Kelley family, click here.

