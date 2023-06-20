Heat Eases A Little, Wednesday Storms Possible

The extreme heat will ease a bit, with the Excessive Heat Warning replaced by a Heat Advisory for tonight and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the upper level pattern suggests some chance of a thunderstorm complex forming hundreds of miles to our northwest late tonight (in Kansas) and making it into Texoma during the day Wednesday. Thus, it’s a complicated forecast for high temperatures tomorrow, rain or no rain will make a difference. In the meantime lows tonight will be similar to last night in the mid-70s with light easterly winds. Highs tomorrow will most likely be in the 90s.

A pattern of high pressure to our west and low pressure to our east will favor another storm complex rambling into Texoma skies under a similar high-level flow Thursday night; after that the upper high should sihft overhead and block storm systems from reaching us.

Weekend heat is expected to punch into the upper 90s with Heat Index “Feels Like” temperatures around 105 degrees.

Steve LaNore

Morning Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

