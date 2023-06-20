A look at the artifacts inside Durant’s time capsule

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce has unearthed a 400-pound time capsule, buried 50 years ago.

“This thing was a tank,” said Jeremy Spence, Durant Area Chamber of Commerce Manager.

When it was buried in 1973, Richard Nixon was president and bell-bottom pants were in fashion.

“We were very scared to open this time capsule. We were just hoping that it was down there, that everything was well preserved, said Tourism Coordinator Grace Rudolf, “We got to dig it up, bang on it a few times, and that lid came right off.”

And inside they found all kinds of artifacts like the centennial flag, a 1973 license plate, and lots of pictures.

“Photos are expected,” Spence said, “what we did not expect to see is that on the reverse side of some of these photos was a very interesting stamp and it was taken by a gentleman in his early 20s, we’re guessing, which is our current City Council Member Danny Sherrer.”

Sherrer has served on the city council since 2019.

“He was a very accomplished photographer and actually, if you can see here, he really focuses on black and white and does really great work with shadows, he developed his own film,” Spence said.

And we get a glimpse of the fun times.

“Brothers of the Brush was a competition where the men had to grow out their facial hair,” Grace said.

And the proclamation which is on display inside city hall said the men would be penalized if they shaved their beards.

“You will be punished or humiliated by ye keystone cops if you don’t participate in beer growing and that’s where some of these pictures are, some of the tactics of them being arrested by the keystone cops, pies in the face. I mean, just really a lot of fun,” Spence.

