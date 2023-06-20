Texoma Local
One dead in Atoka County crash

One person is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck in Atoka County Tuesday...
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck in Atoka County Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that the crash happened around 7:30 on State Highway 7 near the Johnston/Atoka county line, and about five miles west of Atoka.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed.

The crash shut down the highway for about four hours before reopening at noon.

