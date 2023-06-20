SOAS works to train communities in CPR

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Monday afternoon the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service trained the Carter County 4H leadership team.

EMT Audri Carter with the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service says seconds count when someone is having a medical emergency.

And in rural Oklahoma, it’s an even bigger deal.

“Having our community start early CPR for us and helping us, it helps us a lot and increases the chances of survival for that patient,” Carter said. “A lot of our response times are almost 20 minutes so if someone’s already there that can start CPR, you can really save a life.”

SOAS received a grant to educate the community on CPR for free, which Carter says leads to a healthier community.

“We have actually a lot of high schoolers in there today, which is pretty awesome,” Carter said.

Carter County 4H Leadership president Hannah Butler said she thought it was essential to get trained in CPR.

“I don’t think a whole lot of people know it and are confident in it to do it,” Butler said. “And I think everybody should do it, at least just try it.”

Butler said she wanted to be ready if something happens at the upcoming 4H camp she’s a counselor at, and this course has helped her feel more prepared.

“Plus it being summer right now, a lot of us are babysitting,” Butler said “And it just makes me feel more comfortable keeping kids that I know how to save them.”

To join in a free training, contact SOAS to get signed up.

