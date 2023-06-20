Texoma Local
Texomans struggle as temperatures rise, power outages continue

As of Monday evening, more than 6 thousand people in Texoma are still in the dark after Saturday night’s storms, including a large area of Southwest Ardmore.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As of Monday evening, more than 6 thousand people in Texoma are still in the dark after Saturday night’s storms, including a large area of Southwest Ardmore.

Most of those customers are in Carter, Johnston, and McCurtain counties.

J.D. Waters lives in Southwest Ardmore, his power has now been out for 48 hours.

“It’s been hard with the heat, trying to sleep when it’s hot,” Waters said. “And being on a kind of restrictive diet due to my kidneys starting to fail, and I guess I’m just tired of being without electricity. We’ve learned to depend on it heavily and sure enough, it’s no fun when it’s out.”

Waters said his AC is out, his phone is dead, and the power tools he’s been using to cut up fallen tree limbs in his yard are starting to die.

“If it gets hot enough, I’ll go to a store or someplace cool, like the library,” Waters said. “But that’s limited, it still doesn’t help you at night. I’m sure they’re trying as hard as they can to get all of this power back up but boy it seems to be taking a long time.”

OG and E said Ardmore was one of the hardest hit areas in the state, but as of Monday evening, just over 80 percent of the outages in Oklahoma have been corrected.

