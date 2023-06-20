Tips on A/C and staying cool in the heat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas is under a heat advisory just days before the official start date of summer. Your first instinct may be to blast your A/C unit but professionals say that may not work out in your favor.

“The air conditioner is built is typically no more than 20 degrees from the outside temperature or ambient temperature,” Nelson Castillo, Airview A/C Service Supervisor said. “So on a hot day, if you’re trying to get 68, 65 degrees out of your thermostat, it’s probably not going to happen again. It’s just the basic concept of how an air conditioner works.”

David McGinnis, CEO of Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative provides a number of ways to stay cool in this extreme heat and says its best to “find a setting that is comfortable. Try to stay indoors, stay hydrated if you have to go outdoors.”

Castillo says that if not properly maintained, it is common for your A/C to stop working in these temperatures so you should check a few simple things.

“[Make] sure your outdoor unit is clean, your filters clean, and have all the electrical components checked out by a professional,” Castillo said. “Make sure that your air conditioner is not going to fail when you’re going to need it the most.”

McGinnis comments that any place with shade is important in keeping cool.

“You always hear it’s 100 degrees and 98 in the shade,” McGinnis said. “Any kind of shade. Wear loose clothing, stay hydrated, monitor your activities. We have employees that have to work outside. We make sure that they have plenty of water, plenty of Gatorade.”

McGinnis also mentioned that it is important to be aware of your pets in the heat as well and keeping them safe this summer as well.

“If you’re hot, they’re hot.” he said.

The summer is just beginning so these tips can help keep you safe in the Texoma heat and remember to stay cool!

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.