Veterinarians warn pet owners to protect pets from deadly heat

By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - Much of Texoma has been sweltering under dangerously high temperatures this week. The heat has been hard on people and animals.

Savannah Grace, the office manager at a local animal facility on 49th Street, said hot temperatures can take a toll on our furry companions. Even seemingly harmless activities like walks can become dangerous.

“It’s 140 degrees to 150 degrees on the hot concrete, and we see a lot of dogs with burns on their paws and third-degree burns,”

One deadly condition for animals of all sizes is heat stroke. Grace advised pet owners to watch out for signs including lying on the ground, hot ears, panting and excessive drooling for small animals.

If an animal is showing symptoms of heat stroke, Grace said to slowly cool it down with an ice pack to avoid shock. She said applying the icepack with a cloth around it to their belly armpits is helpful.

For large animals, Katrina Ropes, an equine veterinarian assistant, emphasized the importance of providing shaded areas, ensuring airflow in stalls, hosing them off, and having puddles of water available.

She said signs of heat stroke in livestock include extreme discomfort and lethargy like small animals.

Ropes said that if a horse is not sweating, it should be considered an emergency. For other large animals, owners should look for signs like excessive lying down or rolling, which indicate distress caused by the heat.

With the first day of summer tomorrow, temperatures will keep rising. It is important to keep our large and small furry friends safe in this extreme heat.

