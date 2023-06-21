Ardmore city commissioners approve zoning change for new Ardmore Veterans Home

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Commissioners unanimously voted yes to rezone land off of Refinery Road at Tuesday night’s meeting in Ardmore.

Now the Department of Veteran Affairs can build a new veterans home on that land.

Neighbors across the street didn’t want the zoning change, but Rena Richardson said they knew how the vote would go when a sign announcing the land as the “future home” of the Ardmore Veteran Center popped up Tuesday morning

“It was a slap in the face, I guess you could say, to us residents out here,” Richardson said.

Neighbors told News 12 they bought their homes because they wanted to live near quiet fields, not a public facility. And they aren’t looking forward to the extra traffic the center’s visitors and employees will bring.

“We want them to have nice facilities, just put yourselves in our shoes out here,” Richardson said. “Doubling our traffic.”

Now that the rezone request has passed, Richardson said she and other neighbors are just hoping the vet center will build one entrance instead of two, on the north side and not by their homes on the south side.

“There’s a center in Lawton that my husband called to find out about. The Lawton center only has one entrance,” Richardson said. “It’s 200 patients, this one here’s gonna be 231 so there’s really not that much of a difference. One entrance should be sufficient.”

The rezoning vote was scheduled for last month’s meeting, but then tabled till Tuesday.

At the May meeting, residents were given a copy of the traffic study that evening, just minutes before the vote.

When she called to learn more about the study, Richardson said she learned it was from 4 years ago.

She’s not sure it’s still accurate considering Ardmore’s growth in the past few years.

The city’s answer to the neighbors’ traffic concerns is a roundabout.

Engineers said a roundabout will prevent residents from having to wait at stoplights, force drivers to slow down, and may even deter people from driving down the street in the first place.

“Right now, we just want the city commissioners to work with us,” Richardson said. “When they see the plans... if there’s any south entrance, we hope our commissioners will at least take us into consideration.”

News 12 was unable to reach the Veteran’s Center for comment on this story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.