City of Sherman partnering with film producers on movie

Lights, camera, action. The city of Sherman is partnering with movie producers on an upcoming movie ‘The Short Game’ that will be filmed in town.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Director, Frank Sanza, said the film will be a heartwarming story that will leave the audience with a warm feeling.

“This movie is basically a reconciliation story between two brothers, a high school senior who’s vying for a golf scholarship and he’s got a little brother who’s autistic,” Sanza said.

He said the two brothers will learn they are better together, helping the older brother be successful in his golf career.

Sanza is a Sherman local, living in the city for 15 years. He has been writing the script for ‘The Short Game’ for six of those years.

“This will be my first step into being a feature film director and so I’m really excited about that,” Sanza said.

The stars are bright in Texas and with some big Hollywood names coming to Sherman, they may shine extra bright.

“We have an actor named Glenn Moorshower,” Sanza said, “You might recognize him from the 24 series.”

As well as the Netflix hit series Ozark and films like X-Men. Sanza also said other experienced people are involved including Producer David Parks.

“It has some great story points, it’s a great overall story and characters,” Parks said.

Although their target is to release the movie by the end of the year, the team has yet to decide where it will be showcased.

“Today offers so many viable opportunities from streaming to theaters,” Sanza said.

There are three weeks until cameras start rolling and Texomans can be apart. The production crew is looking for both extras and volunteers. Those interested are invited to a meeting this Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Kidd Key Auditorium.

“We could not have done this without the incredible support from everybody in the town,” Parks said.

Both men are excited to showcase Sherman.

