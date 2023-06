DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s newest council members were sworn in at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

According to a social media post, Aaron Thomas, place 5, and Josh Massey, place 3, were sworn in.

Aaron “A.T.” Thomas won the runoff election two weeks ago, defeating Charles Pool for the District 5 at large seat.

We would like to congratulate and officially welcome our two newest council members to Team Denison! Please help us in... Posted by City of Denison, Texas Government on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

