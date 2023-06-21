Durant countertop company plans to expand its facility

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -After 25 years of business in Durant, countertop company, Allied Stone, Inc. is ready to sink its roots deeper into Magnolia City.

Allied Stone and city leaders gathered today for the groundbreaking of its multimillion-dollar expansion.

They hope to expand its facility off Arkansas Street with a price tag of $28 million and with that expansion comes more jobs.

“As far as Allied goes, they were trying to decide, in fact, if they did not expand here, they were going to close the Durant location so it was a make or break situation for us,” said Nichole Tucker Executive Director, Durant Industrial Authority.

Allied Stone specializes in kitchen countertops and has locations in Oklahoma and Texas, “they were going to move all of their locations to the Dallas, Fort Worth, Metroplex,” Tucker said.

To keep the company in Durant, they were granted a one-million-dollar forgivable loan.

“So when they chose Durant, they also chose for Durant to be the Oklahoma headquarters,” Tucker added.

The current location in Durant is for stone fabrication only, “this expansion of approximately 120,000 sqft will allow us to streamline and automate many of these processes, " said Gerard Goh, Chief Operations Officer of Allied Stone.

Allied Stone will create 100 local jobs as part of the loan agreement.

“Your community never stops growing and workforce is such a huge part of growing our community,” said Tucker.

This project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.

