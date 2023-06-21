Texoma Local
ERCOT Releases Voluntary Energy Conservation Notice

On Tuesday, ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice asking Texans to reduce electricity use from 4 to 8 p.m. if safe to do so.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday, ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice asking Texans to reduce electricity use from 4 to 8 p.m. if safe to do so.

ERCOT recommends raising your thermostat by a degree or two, unplugging anything non-essential, and not using any large appliances like your dishwasher until later in the evening.

According to ERCOT, the conservation request is strictly voluntary and they are not in emergency operations.

David McGinnis, CEO of Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative, said that North Texas residents shouldn’t worry too much and that the GCEC is constantly working to stay prepared for any heat-related emergencies.

“We’re ready here locally,” McGinnis said. “What your fear always is, is if the wind stops blowing in West Texas and the sun goes down and it’s still hot. But so far, we’re not seeing anything industry wide of any emergency plans.”

McGinnis also added that turning your AC up is a good way to help the grid and save some money at the same time.

“We historically don’t tell people what to set their thermostat at here at the co op, we let that be a personal choice. History does show that for every degree below 78, it costs you a little more money,” McGinnis said.

While Texans are being asked to do their part to reduce demand on the grid, McGinnis stressed the importance of only doing so if it is safe.

“The bigger thing is to stay safe and stay hydrated,” McGinnis said. “If you start to feel heat-related symptoms, get out of the heat.”

