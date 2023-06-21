Texoma Local
Historic mural found during building renovation

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Talk about big reveals!

The owner of this building was doing renovations when history fell into his lap, unveiling a hidden treasure.

While cracking into plaster, property owner, Johnny Sandmann stumbled upon a work of art.

Underneath the rubble was a hundred-year-old Coke-A-Cola advertisement.

“My wife thought there might be a mural behind it based on some other murals that have been discovered in town, and she really wanted to take the plaster off, and I didn’t, and she won,” Sandmann shared.

The mural was painted by the Thomas Cusack Company in 1920, during the time of grand billboard ads.

“It should be very special to the community to know that it lasts that long, and it just reminds us of what was here in Atoka 100 years ago,” Sandmann said.

The mural is on brand for store owner Cory Richards, who owns the candy shop just across East Court Street.

“There used to be an old-fashioned soda fountain here in Downtown Atoka when my mom was a little girl. So, the idea initially was to open a vintage candy store and soda shop, but we also wanted to be as close to Reba Mcintyre’s Place as we could,” Richards said.

Landing his ideal location, Richards brings an old memory to life, with Okie Soda Shop.

“So, beyond the history of people who grew up here remembering that soda fountain to the history of what was happening when these two murals were painted, it just brings history alive,” Richards explained.

The renovations are still under-way, but Richards expects to open the doors come fall.

“It gives common grounds. It shares stories, it shares history, and it builds relationships, and plus, it tastes really good,” Richards concluded.

