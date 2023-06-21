Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say

FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.(Ammodramus / Wikipedia via MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man died after being trapped inside a grain bin in Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived around 9:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the bins but the other man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck in Atoka County Tuesday...
Atoka man killed in crash
Local musicians come together to help a well-known guitarist.
Fundraising event for Denison musician battling stage four cancer
Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant student teacher to stand trial in tribal court
Kingston woman killed, struck by train in her vehicle
TIPS ON A/C AND STAYING COOL IN THE HEAT
Tips on A/C and staying cool in the heat

Latest News

IRS logo
IRS reduces tax return backlog by 80% and is doing better job answering the phone
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
Banging sounds detected in search for missing submersible
One person is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck in Atoka County Tuesday...
Atoka man killed in crash