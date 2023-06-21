Pauls Valley city employee accused of stabbing dog in head while drunk

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Pauls Valley Police said an off-duty city employee is accused of stabbing a puppy in the head while he was drunk.

According to a social media post, it happened Sunday when a man was walking the puppy near the home of Cody Davis, who works as a cemetery employee for the city.

The man said Davis jumped the fence and stabbed the dog with a butter knife, then ran back inside his home.

Police said the dog was taken to the vet for treatment and is expected to be ok.

Police also said the dog was not aggressive.

The case was submitted to the Garvin County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday morning for possible charges, and the city has been made aware of the situation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.