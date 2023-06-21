Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pauls Valley city employee accused of stabbing dog in head while drunk

The x-rays show the butter knife lodged in the head of the puppy.
The x-rays show the butter knife lodged in the head of the puppy.(Pauls Valley Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Pauls Valley Police said an off-duty city employee is accused of stabbing a puppy in the head while he was drunk.

According to a social media post, it happened Sunday when a man was walking the puppy near the home of Cody Davis, who works as a cemetery employee for the city.

The man said Davis jumped the fence and stabbed the dog with a butter knife, then ran back inside his home.

Police said the dog was taken to the vet for treatment and is expected to be ok.

Police also said the dog was not aggressive.

The case was submitted to the Garvin County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday morning for possible charges, and the city has been made aware of the situation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck in Atoka County Tuesday...
Atoka man killed in crash
Local musicians come together to help a well-known guitarist.
Fundraising event for Denison musician battling stage four cancer
Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant student teacher to stand trial in tribal court
Samuel Mozo was indicted for a drunk driving crash from December 2022 that seriously injured...
Denison man indicted for December drunk driving crash
Kingston woman killed, struck by train in her vehicle

Latest News

There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
July 4th firework events in Texoma
Denison Parks & Recreation is hosting “Movies in the Park” at Forest Park on Saturday, which...
Denison Parks & Recreation to host “Movies in the Park”
Denison's newest city council members Aaron Thomas (left), place 5, and Josh Massey, place 3,...
Denison’s newest council members sworn in
You can donate a box fan to help someone in need as we deal with this intense heat.
United Way and City Square Paris launch box fan drive