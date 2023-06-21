Texoma Local
SHERMAN COOLING STATION

The Salvation Army is offering cooling stations including one in Sherman, Texas. They provide a cool place to hang out in with a Tv, cold drinks, and snacks.
By TALAIYA MUNSON
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Salvation Army is offering cooling stations including one in Sherman, Texas. They provide a cool place to hang out in with a Tv, cold drinks, and snacks to enjoy.

“We know that it’s hot outside. Maybe people aren’t hydrated, so we have plenty of water” says lieutenant Michael Cain who ensures that The Salvation Army’s doors are open.

“We just want people to have a cool place to go whenever these temperatures get so hot.”

There is no set calendar date for when the cooling station is open since it is based on the severity of the heat and temperature that day. Lieutenant Michael explains that “about 95 to 100 degrees. We open up, we’ll be open from 09:00 A.m. To 05:00 p.m.. And then even if it’s still high temperatures after 5:00 p.m., we’ll stay open just until it cools off.”

The lieutenant says that as temperature increases, they are expecting more and more people, anyone is welcomed to drop by to beat the heat. They have already seen a few people come and go. “They’ll come in, they’ll get some water, they’ll cool off, and then usually they’ll go on about their day” lieutenant Michael says.

This resource is not just for people with housing insecurity, it is open for any and all people in attempt to keep people safe this summer.

When it is hot and humid outside, the risk of heat related illness increases. The CDC reports that infants, toddlers, and people over the age of 65 should be extra cautious, and the health threat is also high when people are over-exposed to the heat.

The cooling station is available “for anybody who needs to get out of the heat. There’s no requirements. It’s not a special type of person needs to get here. It’s anybody that needs us. We’ll be here” says the lieutenant.

To find your local cooling station, dial 2-1-1.

