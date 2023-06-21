Sherman Football finalizing prep for Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Football never sleeps in the state of Texas, especially at Sherman High School, where the Bearcats now prepare for Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament.

Sherman football heading down south to College Station, as the Bearcats have made the Texas 7 on 7 state tournament for the first time since 2012. Sherman draws Arlington, San Antonio Jay, and Willis in their pool. With play set to begin June 22nd out at Aggieland, as the Bearcats hope to use this opportunity to showcase their talent and compete for a state title while also continuing to build a chemistry off the field that has been in the works all off-season long.

“There’s a couple guys who I think could go to the next level, you know what I’m saying?” said Sherman 7 on 7 assistant coach Kahlee Woods. “I’m happy to work with them and then they help develop the guys under them, so. This has been fun man. I really hope we do well at the state tournament and have some fun.”

“I feel like we’ve really grown as a family this off-season, really the strongest that we’ve looked as a unit,” said Sherman Linebacker Kevon Cox. “So, we’re feeling really confident and 7 on 7 is going really well. So, we feel really confident going into the season.”

“The state title just feels big,” said Sherman Cornerback Jaze Drost. “So, it feels amazing just to get there as a team. Especially since Sherman hasn’t been there in a while, just getting back there feels amazing.”

