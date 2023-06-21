Two Chances for Rain, Heat Increases for The Weekend

Gusty easterly winds coming out of a storm complex that passed to our north has stabilized the air mass through mid evening and it should be a dry run across Texoma through 10 pm.

Another batch of thunderstorms is expected to form across the Texas Panhandle and arrive late tonight; there’s some potential for damaging winds with their arrival. The overall chance for storms tonight is 30%. Overnight lows in the mid 70s, easterly winds 10 mph. Thursday sees any rain quickly ending in the morning, mostly sunny and seasonably hot with highs in the lower 90s and Heat Indexes around 100.

There’s another shot of thunderstorms into Thursday evening/night as an upper wave tracks from northwest to southeast. After that, an upper high currently positioned to our southwest builds over the region, changing the steering winds and removing thunderstorms from the forecast.

Daytime highs will rise to near 100 degrees by Sunday, and it looks like much of next week will hover around 100 degrees each afternoon.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.