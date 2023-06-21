United Way and City Square Paris launch box fan drive
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - With the official first day of summer and excessive heat warnings, the United Way of Lamar County and City Square Paris have launched a box fan drive.
According to a press release, the drive is happening now through July 15th.
Drop off locations include:
- The United Way - 2340 Lamar Ave.
- City Square Paris - 2515 Bonham St.
- East Texas Broadcasting - 2810 Pine Mill Rd.
All donated fans will be given to those in need, no documents required, the release states.
