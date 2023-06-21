United Way and City Square Paris launch box fan drive

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - With the official first day of summer and excessive heat warnings, the United Way of Lamar County and City Square Paris have launched a box fan drive.

According to a press release, the drive is happening now through July 15th.

Drop off locations include:

The United Way - 2340 Lamar Ave.

City Square Paris - 2515 Bonham St.

East Texas Broadcasting - 2810 Pine Mill Rd.

All donated fans will be given to those in need, no documents required, the release states.

