United Way and City Square Paris launch box fan drive

You can donate a box fan to help someone in need as we deal with this intense heat.
You can donate a box fan to help someone in need as we deal with this intense heat.(Provided by the Mentzer PR Group for Westlake Ace Hardware)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - With the official first day of summer and excessive heat warnings, the United Way of Lamar County and City Square Paris have launched a box fan drive.

According to a press release, the drive is happening now through July 15th.

Drop off locations include:

  • The United Way - 2340 Lamar Ave.
  • City Square Paris - 2515 Bonham St.
  • East Texas Broadcasting - 2810 Pine Mill Rd.

All donated fans will be given to those in need, no documents required, the release states.

