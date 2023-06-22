Texoma Local
Attorney for Howe mayor shares details of investigation allegations

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I believe it was an intimidation session,” Howe mayor’s attorney Micah Belden professed.

He said his client, Howe Mayor, Karla Mcdonald was called to the Howe police station on June 2nd under false pretenses.

“They told her that they were in charge, that she was not in charge, is what my understanding of the facts are,” Belden continued.

Mcdonald said she was questioned by Police Chief Carl Hudman and Sergeant Keith Milks for two hours.

“She was told if she left, she could get an attorney and they’d come arrest her,” Belden shared.

Belden said Mcdonald wasn’t charged with any crime.

“What we believe happened was that she accessed a document that was a public city document, where anyone with a city of Howe email address could access it, and it contained a list of suspects for the police department,” Belden explained.

Mcdonald also requested financial records which included the police chief’s new contract extension approved by the former mayor.

“What we’ve heard to be large contract extensions by the outgoing administration that she defeated in the election, and she still has no copies of any of the documents that she herself, as mayor has requested,” Belden said.

Tuesday council met in executive session to discuss Mcdonald’s allegations and refused to directly investigate.

“I think this was just an attempt to dissuade her from exercising the authorities of their office and show her who’s boss,” Belden concluded.

