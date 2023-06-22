Blood drive recipient encourages people to donate

Okla. (KXII) -Every summer we partner with blood banks on both sides of the red river for the “All American Blood Drives across Texoma.”

The mission is to restock our local supply so shelves are stocked when someone in our community needs blood.

“Please donate, said blood transfusion recipient Clayton Bridenstine, “because without it, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Bridenstine of Powell was born with a defective liver.

“He had what they called a Kasai procedure to correct some of the problems. and at that time, he had internal bleeds off and on for three years,” said Bridenstine’s mother, Nelsene Green said.

During that time, Bridenstine received numerous blood transfusions, “and then everything was good until 2017,” said Green.

Every year, Bridenstine received physical checkups for work.

He said everything appeared to be fine on the outside, “but on the inside is a different story.”

“That’s when they found out the liver enzymes were elevated,” Green added.

That same year, Bridenstine underwent a liver transplant.

“If it hadn’t been for the good Lord, blood donors, and liver donors, we wouldn’t have Clayton today,” Green said.

And blood transfusions have also saved Green’s husband, “he was the victim of a hit-and-run motorcycle accident, left on the side of the road to die. and luckily he was found and they are lifted to Oklahoma City and he was on life support for three weeks and he had multiple, multiple transfusions.”

When you donate, it could save up to three local lives.

“It is very easy, there’s like a little needle stick and it’s not comfortable for that 30 seconds, but I normally can be in and out in less than an hour,” Green said.

Minutes of your time could give someone else a lifetime.

If you would like to donate blood, News 12 will be at the Shops at Ardmore on Friday for our All American Ardmore drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All donors get a t-shirt, a folding chair, and tickets to an area attraction.

